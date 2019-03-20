Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 19,644 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 9,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $439,699.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $13,620,260.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.11.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

