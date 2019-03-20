Mears Group (MER) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

Shares of Mears Group stock opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.51) on Tuesday. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $290.41 million and a P/E ratio of 33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 8.85 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Mears Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

