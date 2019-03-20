Medtronic (MDT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We highlight these results vis-a-vis Edwards’ PARTNER-3 Study which showed superiority at 1-year in the SAPIEN 3 arm. We note that there remain numerous unanswered questions in this cohort of low-risk patients. the trial This trial was a 1:1 randomized study using hierarchical endpoint analysis for non-inferiority first, and then on superiority.””

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.36. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

