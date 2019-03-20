MeiraGTx (MGTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.65

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of MeiraGTx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other MeiraGTx news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,304,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $18,000,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 469,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 216,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,968,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3,697.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 73,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases.

