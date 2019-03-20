Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Position Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 38,571 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $183,783,000 after acquiring an additional 480,571 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,929,000 after acquiring an additional 279,057 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,062 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,389,000 after acquiring an additional 252,239 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 81.8% in the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 560,001 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 252,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 531,681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 189,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $119.10. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLNX. BidaskClub downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.95 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $388,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

