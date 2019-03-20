Melrose Industries PLC (MRO) Insider Buys £6,475 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider David Lis bought 3,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £6,475 ($8,460.73).

David Lis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, David Lis sold 3,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £6,475 ($8,460.73).

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 190.60 ($2.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 248.80 ($3.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250.50 ($3.27).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

