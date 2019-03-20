Menta Capital LLC Decreases Stake in RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX)

Menta Capital LLC reduced its holdings in RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in RTI Surgical were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,007,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,756,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,883,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 375,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 375,027 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RTI Surgical by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,627,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81,677 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTIX opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $370.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.32. RTI Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RTI Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

