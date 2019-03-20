Menta Capital LLC Invests $240,000 in Instructure Inc (INST)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,078,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,612 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 39.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 169,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,474,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Instructure alerts:

NYSE:INST opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. Instructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Instructure Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

INST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Instructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/menta-capital-llc-invests-240000-in-instructure-inc-inst.html.

Instructure Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.