Menta Capital LLC Purchases 13,685 Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)

Menta Capital LLC raised its position in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of HC2 worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HC2 by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HC2 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 122,131 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HC2 by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCHC opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.78. HC2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Sena purchased 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,662.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Falcone purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,984.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,600 shares of company stock worth $94,116 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCHC shares. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of HC2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

