Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in Care.com Inc (CRCM)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRCM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Care.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Care.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 99,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Care.com by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Care.com by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 212,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Care.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Care.com alerts:

CRCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Care.com to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Care.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

CRCM stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.18 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.34. Care.com Inc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.95 million. Care.com had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Care.com Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Care.com news, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,084,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,588,065.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $548,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,531 shares of company stock worth $4,300,223 over the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in Care.com Inc (CRCM)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/menta-capital-llc-takes-position-in-care-com-inc-crcm.html.

Care.com Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.