Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.19

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.19 and last traded at $81.97, with a volume of 331698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 64,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,105,711.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,324 shares of company stock worth $56,162,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $319,230,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $8,513,000. Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $1,028,000. Green Valley Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $31,418,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

