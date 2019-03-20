Merculet (MVP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $107,051.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Merculet has a market cap of $641,991.00 and $107,051.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, IDEX, OKEx and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00375428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.01636784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00228931 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004799 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,075,013,683 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

