Metlife Inc (MET) Holdings Lessened by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 1,052.6% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Metlife stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

