MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.45 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,775.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,647,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,527,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,103,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,731,461,000 after buying an additional 3,956,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,201,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,803,000 after buying an additional 1,575,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $110,916,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,998,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,598,000 after buying an additional 885,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

