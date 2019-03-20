MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.66 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 90,995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 800.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 203.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

