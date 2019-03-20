MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8,029.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,739 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $831,822,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Stryker by 987.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,657,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,590,000 after buying an additional 1,505,479 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 215,255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,061,000 after buying an additional 1,108,564 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,882,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,399,000 after buying an additional 975,678 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $901,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $5,428,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,145 shares of company stock worth $12,803,114. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $196.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $196.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Barclays set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

