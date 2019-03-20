Metlife (MET) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Metlife (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MET has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Metlife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.06 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,897,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Metlife has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $118,583.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,503.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $456,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,590,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 342,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

