Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,787,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,930,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,397,772,000 after purchasing an additional 209,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,339,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,395 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,353.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.27, for a total transaction of $5,825,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock worth $12,145,554. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.46 and a fifty-two week high of $300.98. The company has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

