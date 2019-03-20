Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $7.25 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.63 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $2,634,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 92,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $6,875,673.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,469,499.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,856 shares of company stock valued at $14,693,582. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

