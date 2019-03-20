Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

