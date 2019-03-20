Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Position Cut by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.64, for a total transaction of $11,332,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,185,112.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.50, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $615.84.

NYSE:MTD opened at $715.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $500.74 and a one year high of $719.58.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $817.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.58 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 94.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

