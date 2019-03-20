Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 70,000 Shares of Mongodb Inc (MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 70,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $9,387,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 824 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $67,040.64.
NASDAQ MDB traded up $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.73. 1,186,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,459. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $144.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 54.55% and a negative net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mongodb by 17,133.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mongodb from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.
About Mongodb
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
