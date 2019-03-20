Microsaic Systems (MSYS) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Microsaic Systems PLC (LON:MSYS) shares rose 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 930,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 397,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

