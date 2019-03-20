Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) is one of 21 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Millicom International Cellular to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $4.07 billion -$10.00 million 212.24 Millicom International Cellular Competitors $15.12 billion $882.77 million 46.63

Millicom International Cellular’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Millicom International Cellular. Millicom International Cellular is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millicom International Cellular’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Millicom International Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular -0.18% 0.91% 0.29% Millicom International Cellular Competitors 11.87% 11.21% 6.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Millicom International Cellular and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 0 0 0 0 N/A Millicom International Cellular Competitors 258 633 828 32 2.36

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Millicom International Cellular’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Millicom International Cellular has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Millicom International Cellular pays out 910.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 69.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular competitors beat Millicom International Cellular on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. It also fixed services, including broadband, fixed voice, and pay-TV to residential consumers; and mobile, fixed, and value-added services to large, small, and medium businesses, as well as governmental entities As of December 31, 2018, the company served 48.3 million business-to-consumer mobile customers; and 4.1 million connected homes. It markets its products and services under Tigo and Tigo Business brands. Millicom International Cellular S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.