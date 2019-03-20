Minerals Technologies (MTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.93. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $80.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $447.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.04 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 118.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $211,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

