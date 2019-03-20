Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,804 CPFL Energia S.A. (CPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPFL Energia in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPFL Energia in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 789.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPL opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.74. CPFL Energia S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

CPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CPFL Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CPFL Energia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

