Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 137,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 321,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 34,661 shares in the last quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider Salvatore Lentini sold 30,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $627,887.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSBD stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

GSBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. National Securities cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

