Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,184 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Golden Star Resources worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 34.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 254.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,357,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,368 shares during the last quarter.

GSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

