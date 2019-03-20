Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN) Holdings Trimmed by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,010,700 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Miragen Therapeutics were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEN. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,009,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 731.8% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 184,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 162,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 103,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

MGEN opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Miragen Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.97% and a negative return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

