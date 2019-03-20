Miramar Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Genuine Parts accounts for about 2.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

