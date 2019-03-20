Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

