MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,406,000 after purchasing an additional 112,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 961,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,362,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $200.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

