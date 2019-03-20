Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,223 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance makes up 0.7% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton Vance worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 3,313.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,189,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EV stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $406.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

