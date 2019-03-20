Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after buying an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,818,000 after buying an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,873,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,575,000 after buying an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Accenture by 10,215.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 24,435,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 115,500.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,880,000 after buying an additional 10,213,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $311,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,165 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $833,261.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,751 shares in the company, valued at $22,808,385.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,033 shares of company stock worth $8,466,177. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/modera-wealth-management-llc-sells-108-shares-of-accenture-plc-acn.html.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.