Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 58,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,691,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 374.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,339 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $77.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $92,352.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,683.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Maybank Hagood acquired 1,965 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

