Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR) Receives $16.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNR. TheStreet cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood set a $18.00 price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In related news, insider Michael P. Landy purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $27,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 918,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $283,675 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter worth about $11,179,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,164,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,336,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,368,000 after buying an additional 898,719 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,069,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 763,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 479,234 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased primarily to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

