Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,074,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $348,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,548.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,909.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock worth $3,842,637 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $924.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

