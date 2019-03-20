Monster Beverage (MNST) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.75 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,534,909.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,620,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,519,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $209,565,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,724,000 after buying an additional 1,993,335 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101,575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,985,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,727,000 after buying an additional 1,983,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $94,311,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

