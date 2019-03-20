Morgan Stanley Increases Pivotal Software (PVTL) Price Target to $26.00

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.20% from the stock’s previous close.

PVTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pivotal Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Pivotal Software stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. Pivotal Software has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $308,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Yara sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $823,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,949 shares of company stock worth $3,549,191 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Pivotal Software by 267.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

