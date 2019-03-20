Morgan Stanley Upgrades Rolls-Royce (RR) to “Overweight”

Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 820 ($10.71). Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,242 ($16.23) target price (down from GBX 1,248 ($16.31)) on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.67 ($13.31).

Shares of Rolls-Royce stock opened at GBX 918.80 ($12.01) on Monday. Rolls-Royce has a 52-week low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43). The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7.11.

In other Rolls-Royce news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 909 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £981.72 ($1,282.79). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,938.29 ($2,532.72). Insiders bought 457 shares of company stock worth $390,671 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

