Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $108.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $116.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/morningstar-investment-services-llc-decreases-position-in-vanguard-mid-cap-value-etf-voe.html.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.