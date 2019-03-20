Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

