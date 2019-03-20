Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.12% of Range Resources worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 3,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 784.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 790,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 701,168 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.37.

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,518.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $85,453.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.35 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 53.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

