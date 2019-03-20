Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $6.10 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 272,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 56,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $24.18 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

