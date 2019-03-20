M&T Bank (MTB) PT Raised to $172.00 at Citigroup

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Wedbush set a $165.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.58.

MTB opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $192.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

In other news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $865,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,416.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $1,645,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,668. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,529 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

