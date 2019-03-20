Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 250,800 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,061,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,797,000 after buying an additional 1,516,386 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,882,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $779,205,000 after buying an additional 2,663,930 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,057,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,538,000 after buying an additional 292,992 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,104,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,326,000 after buying an additional 928,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,319,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after buying an additional 389,535 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

PAA opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.09. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

