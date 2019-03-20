Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.24% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 230,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 136.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 164.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 143.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,322,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Delbert Christensen acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,154.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $873.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.58. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

