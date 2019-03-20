Mustang Bio Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (MBIO)

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $112.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.42.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.