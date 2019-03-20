Natera (NTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Natera has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 1,214.02% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 23,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $479,031.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,486.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,194 shares of company stock valued at $742,949. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Natera by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Natera by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

