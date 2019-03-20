National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$12.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc distributes hardwood lumber, plywood, medium density fiberboard, melamine, particleboards, and specialty products to the industrial and retail markets in North America. The company also distributes decorative surface, such as hardwood plywood, reconstituted veneers, thermally fused laminate, vinyl and foil overlays, and high pressure laminate bonded panels; and composite panels, including hardboard, particleboards, and fiberboards.

